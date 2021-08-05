Convicted 21-year-old armed robber to die by hanging

A 21-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery in Akwa Ibom State.
Nigeria has the third highest number of inmates on death row globally.
Ekemini Otuakak Edet had been arraigned in court for taking part in the robbery of MI AMAN Pharmacy, located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, in March 2020.
Justice Okon Okon of Uyo High Court found the accused guilty, according to a report by Daily Trust.
He said the convict's confessional statement was undeniable evidence of his guilt.
"A confessional statement of the accused especially where admitted without objection is equivalent to and has the effect of a guilty plea," he said.
The judge noted that the crime was punishable by death under section 1 (2a) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, Laws of the Federation 2004, and brought the full weight of the law on the convict.
Nigeria has just a little over 3,000 prison inmates on death row, as the country routinely sentences convicts to death for crimes including murder, armed robbery, rape, kidnapping, and blasphemy.
Amnesty International reported earlier this year that Nigeria has the third highest number of inmates on death row globally.
