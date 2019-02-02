According to Punch News, he went on to join a robbery gang that stole from a petrol station in the state capital Asaba not long after he escaped. His first visit to jail happened in the year 2014, when police patrolmen caught him with a rifle.

He was sentenced to remain there for a period of five years as a result but did not wait to be reformed.

"Umaru was first arrested in 2014 when policemen on patrol accosted him as he was leading his cows to graze along Ogwashi-Uku Road.

"They searched and found a gun on him. He was charged with illegal possession of firearm and was taken to court. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison. He escaped from the prison last year and later joined some bandits and cattle rustlers in Zamfara.

"He later returned to Asaba, Delta State with an AK-47 which he used in terrorizing residents and business owners. Operatives acted on a tip-off and trailed him to a forest where he was arrested and the gun was recovered from him," a private source with the police tells Punch News in a report published on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Clumsy escape from prison

Ibrahim Umaru only N200 on him after he successfully escaped from incarceration. It was enough to get a cap which took to a point where he linked up with a truck driver.

The latter would turn out to be his free ticket to his hometown in Sokoto State. After five months of laying low, the suspect reportedly relocated to Kwara and then Zamfara where he met a friend Daji, the leader of a gang.

His new exploits in robbery soon let to his arrest a month after his last heist.

"My father taught me how to rear cows. There were 33 cows in my care. In 2014, some policemen stopped me around Ogwashi-Uku and searched me and my cows. They found a locally-made gun on one of the cows. I was taken to a police station and charged to court where I pleaded guilty. I was sentenced to five years.

"One day, I was taken out of the prison to clear grass within and outside prison premises and managed to escape.

"I had N200 on me and I hailed a cab that took me down to Mariam Babaginda Road, Asaba. From there, I approached a truck driver and I explained my plight to him."