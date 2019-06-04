Consumers enjoy dairy on the farm with Arla Dano on World Milk Day

Milk, a favourite of millions around the world, has been celebrated for its nourishing goodness every year on June 1st since the year 2000; and Nigeria has not been left out of this global movement as Arla Dano® has continued to take the lead in raising awareness on the benefits of nutrition on this day.

Arla Dano®, a farmer-owned company and major player in the global dairy space kickstarted this year’s campaign tagged ‘9jaMilkFest’ on its social media handles with teasers and a friendly call on competitor and complementary brands to join them in the quest to nourish Nigeria. The campaign was driven on the heels of this year’s global World Milk Day theme “Enjoy Dairy; It’s Good Nutrition” as the brand leveraged on this theme to enjoin Nigerians to enjoy dairy.

The ‘9jamilkfest’ campaign saw Arla Dano® in company of moms from their social media community, the Brand Ambassador-Racheal Okonkwo, ace comedians Funnybone and SLK as well as Slum to school visit children in Lagos, Ibadan and Enugu on Children’s day to put smiles on their faces by giving them the nourishment only milk provides.

For good measure, a citywide rally was held by Arla Dano® on the World Milk day and the day before to sensitize and sample the general public in markets and neighbourhoods across the length and breadth of the cities of Lagos and Ibadan.

The event climaxed on June 1st with a farm-themed celebration at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja, which was hosted by ace comedian, Funnybone and TV/Radio host, Larry Foreman with over 2,000 guests in attendance. The Farm theme was so chosen for consumers and dairy lovers to experience the rich history, mission and vision of Arla Dano® as a farmer-owned company committed to giving consumers globally the very best dairy nutrition from grass to glass. The event hit a crescendo when celebrities at the event joined the Arla Dano® brand team to ‘raise a glass to good nutrition and enjoy dairy’.

Celebrities like Denrele, film screen sensation Juliet Ibrahim, Nedu and many more graced the event, as well as dignitaries from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, NAFDAC and Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) who educated the guests on the nutritional importance of milk.

Celebrity artistes such as Reekado Banks, Chinko Ekun, Ric Hassani, and Kenny Blaq serenaded guests with music and comedy, while celebrity Chef Zeelicious gave guests a taste of the meals inspired by Arla butter and Arla cheese, as well as dairy-inspired refreshments. Many more fun games and activities for adults and kids alike added to the fun and excitement.

Arla Dano® continues to drive the conversation around the World Milk Day annually, inspiring consumers to have natural, healthy, and good quality dairy nutrition every day.

