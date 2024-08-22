Construction worker rapes ailing food seller who gave him a place to sleep

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, while the woman was suffering from abdominal pain.

According to reports, the victim's mother, Abiodun Odunlami, who runs a food business in the area, had left her daughter in charge of the shop while she was away.

Due to late sales that night, the lady decided to spend the night in her mother’s makeshift room near the shop.

Adewale, a regular customer, had earlier come to the shop to buy food but was informed that it was sold out. Later that night, he returned, claiming that his company's gate was locked and he needed a place to sleep.

The lady, trusting him as a longtime customer, gave him the key to a nearby shop.

However, at around 3 am, Adewale allegedly entered the room where the woman was sleeping and raped her.

Four days after the incident, he reportedly returned and apologised, expressing remorse for his actions.

Odunlami said, “He came to our shop to buy food, but my daughter informed him that it was sold out, so he left. Much later that night, he returned, telling my daughter that his company’s gate was locked and he needed a place to sleep.

“Since he had been a longtime customer, my daughter gave him the key to a shop near where we sleep. We had no idea he harboured ill intentions towards her. He left the shop and, at around 3 am, entered my room and raped my daughter.

“He didn’t show up until four days later and began apologising, saying he didn’t know what came over him and expressing remorse for what he had done.”