ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Construction worker rapes ailing food seller who gave him a place to sleep

Damilare Famuyiwa

The worker reportedly entered the room where the survivor was sleeping, choked her, removed her underwear, and raped her.

He returned to apologise four days after the incident (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Business Day NG]
He returned to apologise four days after the incident (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Business Day NG]

Recommended articles

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, while the woman was suffering from abdominal pain.

According to reports, the victim's mother, Abiodun Odunlami, who runs a food business in the area, had left her daughter in charge of the shop while she was away.

Due to late sales that night, the lady decided to spend the night in her mother’s makeshift room near the shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewale, a regular customer, had earlier come to the shop to buy food but was informed that it was sold out. Later that night, he returned, claiming that his company's gate was locked and he needed a place to sleep.

The lady, trusting him as a longtime customer, gave him the key to a nearby shop.

However, at around 3 am, Adewale allegedly entered the room where the woman was sleeping and raped her.

Four days after the incident, he reportedly returned and apologised, expressing remorse for his actions.

Odunlami said, “He came to our shop to buy food, but my daughter informed him that it was sold out, so he left. Much later that night, he returned, telling my daughter that his company’s gate was locked and he needed a place to sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since he had been a longtime customer, my daughter gave him the key to a shop near where we sleep. We had no idea he harboured ill intentions towards her. He left the shop and, at around 3 am, entered my room and raped my daughter.

“He didn’t show up until four days later and began apologising, saying he didn’t know what came over him and expressing remorse for what he had done.”

The victim’s mother further revealed that the suspect tossed her daughter with ₦2,000 after committing the crime.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 siblings in police net for burying colleague alive because of ₦35k phone [Daily Trust]

2 siblings in police net for burying colleague alive because of ₦35k phone

Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me' [NAN]

Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me'

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service where right on time to contain the fire outbreak at the scene of the incident on Lagos Island. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Swift action averts tragedy as fire guts 7-storey building in Lagos

Bright and Cynthia Chinule [Vanguard]

Nigerian couple who owns popular UK restaurant, 3 kids face deportation