Oladipo Oyefemi, 33, a construction worker and graduate of Geology and Mining from the University of Jos, has been arrested by the Police in Jos for allegedly killing a 24-year-old woman, Patience Musa.

Oyefemi, a resident of Millionaires Quarters, Jos, was said to have picked the 24-year-old Musa at the West of Mines area of Jos, around midnight on Friday, May 31, allegedly for a night of fun.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), investigation revealed that the duo had agreed on a fee of N3,000 for the night.

Oyefemi, however, allegedly killed the woman while she was at his house and tried to dump her body but was apprehended by a vigilante group keeping watch around the quarters.

Father of the deceased, Musa, a resident of Tudun Wada, told NAN that he received a distress call from his daughter (deceased)’s phone from someone who flatly told him to go to the Nasarawa Gwom Police station.

“I was at home in the morning of Saturday, June 1, when I received a call from my daughter’s phone but heard a man’s voice at the other end asking me to proceed to the Nasarawa Gwom Police station.

“I thought she was involved in a fight or some kind of trouble with someone and got arrested, but when I arrived at the station, the Police men told me that my daughter was killed and her body dumped somewhere. They asked me to follow them to the hospital to identify her body.

“At the Jos University Teaching Hospital Mortuary, I discovered that the body was actually my daughter’s, even though she had already changed in appearance. She had stab wounds all over her body and her tongue was sticking out.

“I want the authorities to investigate this matter to its logical conclusion and find out why my daughter was killed. This is too painful for all of us to bear. She was killed in cold blood, all I want is justice,” he said.

Mr Ralph Monye, the family lawyer, who also spoke on behalf of the family, added that the body showed that she was stabbed on her two breasts, heart area, neck and other parts, and had marks on her neck which suggests she was also strangled.

Nwoye said that the police informed the family that after Oyefemi committed the crime, he proceeded to call his security man, one Nasir,

to help him dispose of the body, but that the two men were apprehended by vigilante members, who were keeping watch.

“While inspecting her body at the mortuary, we found that Oyefemi killed her in a very brutal manner. He stabbed her on both breasts, aiming directly on both nipples with precision, then directly at her heart, then in the neck region and other parts, before strangling her.

“The police told us that Oyefemi and his security man went to dump her body in a nearby bush but were apprehended by a vigilante group who promptly called the police.

“The police also informed us that after he killed her, he cleaned everywhere in his room and dressed his bed so perfectly that no one could even imagine that such gruesome murder happened in the same room.”

Nwoye said that when he(suspect) was led by the police to his house for inspection, they discovered a neatly cleaned room, adding that it took them hours before retrieving the deceased’s phone and bag from him as he hid them and refused to hand them over.

The suspect, who spoke with NAN at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where he is being held, confirmed to NAN that he was being held on alleged murder and was transferred from the Nasarawa Gwom police station on Monday, June 3, to the state CID.

Oyefemi added that he was arrested alongside his security guard, Nasir, but declined to comment further.

NAN gathered that the suspect works at the Moulds Nigeria Limited, a Jos-based construction company engaged in major highway and civil engineering construction projects.

Mr Tyopev Terna, spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, confirmed the incident.

“The case of culpable homicide involving one Patience Musa was yesterday, June 3, transferred from Nasarawa Gwom police station to the state CID for discreet investigation. That is all I can tell you now,” he said.