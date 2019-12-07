The deceased, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe of the Department of Physical and Health Education has thrown the Ile-Ife community into confusion.

According to a senior lecturer who pleaded anonymity in his Department, Igbokwe was seen in the faculty during the early morning hours without any traces of sickness, before the unfortunate incident happened.

He described the late colleague as an easy going and amiable personality, adding that his demise had thrown the Department, as well as the whole citadel into mourning.

“He was a gentleman to the core, he was a very dutiful man who really knew his onus, his demise sincerely came as a rude shock to all of us,” he said.

ALSO READ: 52-year-old man buried alive for few minutes at construction site dies after rescue

However, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarenwaju has confirmed the report.

He said: “It’s a pity we lost him. Nobody expected that. He was brought into hospital this morning dead.”

It was gathered that Igbokwe had been rushed to the school clinic when he was discovered in his office on Saturday morning before doctors on duty confirmed him dead on arrival