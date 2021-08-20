RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Confirmed! Mayorkun and MasterKraft team up to release Coke song

Mayorkun and MasterKraft have teamed up with Coca-Cola to release a soundtrack for the new Coke campaign.

Coming in at over two minutes long, "Ginjaaah Your Flow," the new Mayorkun song marks out the vibe that flows after taking a sip of Coke, especially in times when you feel bored or worn out.

The track originally appeared in a TVC released this month to unveil Coca-Cola’s new campaign to rejuvenate youths during daily moments of physical and mental slump.

With this, the brand seeks to portray the infectious energy and buoyant spirit of young Nigerians, and inspires them to remain Ginjaaah’ed every day.

Speaking on the campaign, Gbolahan Sanni, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, noted, “At some point during our daily activities, we all experience those moments when the day appears to drag on and we can’t help but feel dull and tired.

"Ginjaaah Your Flow is our attempt to share how these dull daily moments can be transformed into memorable and uplifting ones, by reaching for an ice-cold Coke.

"The refreshing Ginjaaah of Coca-Cola enables you to be in the moment and turn whatever life throws at you into positive energy”.

You can listen to the ‘Ginjaaah Your Flow’ song here

To learn more about Ginjaaah Your Flow, follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Instagram and YouTube.

You can also visit the Coca-Cola website or follow the hashtag - #GinjaaahYourFlow

#FeaturebyCoca-ColaNigeria

