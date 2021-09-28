Conductor to spend 25-years in prison for defiling 15-month-old baby.

“The defendant is sentenced to 25-years in prison without an option of fine,” Soladoye held in the judgment.

The prosecution led by Mr Peter Owolabani, said the bus conductor committed the offence at 5.30pm on Jan. 3, 2018 at No. 5, Dominion Estate Road, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said the convict was 35-year-old at the time he committed the offence and the minor was his neighbour’s daughter.

During the trial, the prosecution presented three witnesses including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor.

While the defence presented two witnesses – the convict and a medical doctor.