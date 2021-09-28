Justice Abiola Soladoye sentenced Aina after finding him guilty of defilement.
Conductor to spend 25-years in prison for defiling 15-month-old baby
A 38-year old bus conductor, Seun Aina was on Tuesday sentenced to 25-years imprisonment by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for defiling a 15-month-old toddler.
“The defendant is sentenced to 25-years in prison without an option of fine,” Soladoye held in the judgment.
The prosecution led by Mr Peter Owolabani, said the bus conductor committed the offence at 5.30pm on Jan. 3, 2018 at No. 5, Dominion Estate Road, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.
He said the convict was 35-year-old at the time he committed the offence and the minor was his neighbour’s daughter.
During the trial, the prosecution presented three witnesses including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor.
While the defence presented two witnesses – the convict and a medical doctor.
The offence, contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.
