Odalonu is charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, breach of peace, inflicting bodily harm, and obstruction of lawful duty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 13, 2019, at Iyana Isashi.

He said that the defendant obstructed the free flow of traffic without reason and refused to move after he was ordered to by one Sgt. Duyilemi Feyijimi an officer attached to the Iyana Isashi division.

Uche alleged that the conductor refused to move his car and pushed Sgt. Feyijimi into a nearby gutter.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 (d) 174 (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A.A. Adesanya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 4, for mention.