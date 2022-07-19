RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Company workers r*pe employer in Delta, k*ll her husband

Damilare Famuyiwa

In order to buy new phones and data, the suspects invaded the residence of their boss, where they raped her, and killed her husband.

Operatives of Delta State Police Command, have arrested three workers of a company for raping their employer, killing her afterwards alongside her husband.

The suspects were identified as -Chukwudi Sunday, Onyebuchi Paul, and Ifeanyi Enuma.

According to Muhammed Ali, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, who paraded the suspects before journalists in the state, the suspects killed their boss whom he identified as Isaac Odubu and his wife in Amai community.

“In their quest for money to buy phones and data, they stormed the house of the couple at night to rob them, during which they killed the couple. Two of the suspects, Chukwudi Sunday and Onyebuchi Paul, raped the wife before she finally she gave up the ghost. The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation,” Ali added.

Aside from Sunday, Paul, and Enuma, Ali also paraded about 42 suspects, whom he said were all arrested for various crimes, including - kidnapping, robbery, cultism, baby factory, and murder.

Parading the suspects, the police commissioner lamented the alarming rate of cultism in Delta State.

These five AK-47 rifles recovered from these hoodlums belong to our officers. They killed our men and collected their rifles.

“On the cult clashes in Sapele, Agbor, Abraka, Obiaruku and Ogwashi-Uku communities, I deployed tactical teams to join forces with the DPOs and so far, about 62 suspected cultists have been arrested,” he added.

Ali, however, assured that all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

