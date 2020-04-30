An online market place is looking to hire two sex toy testers who will be paid $26k a year.

Ricky.com is the company on the hunt for male and female toy testers who would be willing to take their products for a test run and then give feedback that will help in improving on its products or making new ones for the satisfaction of customers.

According to the sex-toy marketplace, Ricky has had one focus from its conception in 2019 - to curate the best vibrators on the market - and you can help with seeing it through, Thesun.co.uk reports.

Aside from testing the toys, the employees are also expected to analyse the discreet packaging and provide feedback on the online store's secure delivery methods.

The company is promising successful candidates flexible work times, unlimited orgasms in addition to the juicy salary, and no experience is required.

Tom Thurlow, the founder of Ricky.com, said: "We're looking for pleasure-seeking men and women around the world, who get just as excited about sex toys as we do.

"It is our goal to make orgasms exceptional and we need the right sex toy tests to enforce that.

"It doesn't matter if you're new to sex toys or are familiar with our entire range, we're all about passion at Ricky.com so if this sounds like you then get in touch."