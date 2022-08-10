RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Damilare Famuyiwa

The gunmen invaded Kara Bridge in Ogun State, leaving many commuters to flee for their safety.

Many people took to their heels as gunmen took over Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

While some of the commuters braved it and carried their bags to run towards Lagos, others ran without their shoes or any of their belongings.

It was as well gathered that some motorists even left their vehicle engines running, as they fled for their safety.

The incident which happened in the early hours of the day, saw unsuspecting road users being dispossessed of their valuables.

Amongst the valuables the armed robbers dispossessed people of are -laptops, bags, cash, and wristwatches.

One Dele Oluwadara, who resides in Mowe, Ifo area of Ogun State, who said he left his house as early as 5am to avoid lateness to work, confirmed losing his phone to the armed robbers.

The distraught Oluwadara revealed that his phone must have fallen from him when he jumped out of his car during the attack.

Also claiming to have lost her valuables is one Prisca Adeyanju, who stated that her bunch of keys, which included the ones that granted her access to her house and office, went missing as well.

In his reaction to the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Warewa Police Division, Fatai Ogunsanya, however, promised to beef up security on the long bridge.

Meanwhile, the invaders were said to have taken advantage of the traffic snarl, which was as a result of the ongoing construction work by Julius Berger at Kara and Otedola bridges.

Therefore, residents and commuters appealed to Julius Berger to segment the construction work to ease free flow of traffic. This, they believed would ease gridlock.

Damilare Famuyiwa

