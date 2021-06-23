Commuters injured in multiple road accident in Abuja

“The trailer contained canned drinks and bags of rice, so, while we were clearing the things to clear the traffic, this also happened behind,’’ Dapel, who is from Nyanya Command, said.

According to her, no death was recorded but many people sustained injuries.

“The injured ones have been taken to the hospital for proper medical attention,’’ Dapel said.

An eyewitness described the accident as unfortunate and said that it gave rise to traffic jam on the road.

“You can see our vehicle is also affected, thereby hampering our journey from Abuja to Jos this morning,’’ he said.

A victim who did not reveal her name said she was grateful to God that she was still alive; noting that the accident happened within the twinkle of an eye.

She said all the vehicles were coming from town Abuja metropolis going towards Mararaba direction.

NAN reports that no fewer than eight vehicles were involved in the accident with a motorcycle crushed between a Toyota coaster bus and a trailer.