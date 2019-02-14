According to the monarch, he was locked out of the palace by some hoodlums allegedly mobilised by some interest groups in the community.

This development evolved after allegations by kingmakers and community leaders that the process that produced the monarch is questionable and he is yet to be duly installed as a ruler.

Narrating his ordeal on Wednesday during a peace meeting at the office of the deputy governor of the state, Bisi Egbeyemi, the ruler said, "Palm fronds were tied to the gate of the palace to prevent me from occupying the building."

The monarch also forwarded a petition titled "Save my soul" to the state government.

In his remark, the deputy governor condemned the incidence which has caused violence in the community, adding that the full weight of law will be meted on individuals causing trouble.