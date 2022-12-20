Commotion in Lagos community as policemen shoot d*ad okada man

It was gathered that the motorcyclist was shot dead at Sabo Market, when the policemen arrived to impound motorcycles from riders operating against the ban on okada operations in Lagos State.

Narrating how the officers shot dead Alabi, a motorcyclist, who identified himself as Olawale Olawuwo stated that the policemen were attempting to seize a motorcycle from his colleague when the deceased intervened.

According to Olawuwo, one of the policemen who wasn’t comfortable with Alabi’s intervention pulled the trigger.

His words: “The incident happened on Thursday; motorcyclists were at our park at the front gate of the Sabo Market when policemen stormed the premises to impound motorcycles. They were about seizing a bike from a motorcyclist when the deceased met them at the front gate of the market around 3pm.

“Alabi was trying to settle the matter between the motorcyclist and the policemen when one of the cops cocked his gun and started shooting; one of the stray bullets hit Alabi.

“We don’t know why the policemen started shooting; we attempted going to the Sagamu Road Police Station, but we were told that the policemen at the station would detain us if we went there because the policeman responsible for the bullet that struck Alabi was from the station.

“We want the government to help us; Stephen is dead.”

Another motorcyclist, who spoke on the incident, Tobender said Alabi was shot dead as the policemen were enforcing the okada ban.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, in a different narrative, said a mob attacked a police patrol team on the false belief that the team was responsible for an accident involving a motorcycle and a tricycle in the area, which led to the shooting.