Commotion as man breaks into Soun’s palace to claim vacant throne

During the invasion, the intruder was said to have attacked and knocked off the teeth of Sheu Ayinla, the Aremole of Ogbomosoland.

Recounting the incident, Ayinla stated that he was in the palace to put things in order when the incident happened.

His words: “I was in the palace and just called a food vendor when I saw the man ramping up towards the palace court.

“I demanded what he wanted but he muttered inaudibly. I stood up, leaving my meal. That was when he made for me.

“I wanted to escape but I fell. He pinned me down and started punching me. In the process, I lost two teeth.”

Corroborating Ayinla’s account of the incident, an eyewitness who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report, stated that “the man was shouting, ‘I must sit on that throne today; I am your next Oba, you have no Oba,

“I am your new Oba, where is the crown? He broke the glass to the palace but the iron bars prevented him from gaining access. He then tried a back door but could not gain entry.”

The Palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, however, debunked the rumour that some crowns were stolen from the palace by the intruder.

“To put the record straight, there was no crown at the palace as the seat of Soun of Ogbomoso land is presently vacant with no crown and nothing whatsoever is being stolen except that he destroyed the main entrance aluminium sliding doors and exit door leading to Soun’s administrative office from the palace,” a statement quoted him as saying.