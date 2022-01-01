Double Up!!! Oh Ye Ex-Commados, calling on all Alumnus set of 2001 Command Day Secondary School Ikeja to make it a date as we celebrate 20 years since graduation!
Command Day Secondary School Ikeja to hold reunion 20 years after graduation
The reunion holds on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Date: Monday 3rd January 2022
Venue: Mayfair Hall, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Agidingbi, Ikeja.
Time: 2pm
For more info please contact @iamsuperted 08023461603, or Wale @Ademoba01 +13065333199
#Cdssi01Reunion #ExCommandos.
