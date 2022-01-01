RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Command Day Secondary School Ikeja to hold reunion 20 years after graduation

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The reunion holds on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Command Day Secondary Ikeja to hold reunion 20 years after graduation.
Command Day Secondary Ikeja to hold reunion 20 years after graduation.

Double Up!!! Oh Ye Ex-Commados, calling on all Alumnus set of 2001 Command Day Secondary School Ikeja to make it a date as we celebrate 20 years since graduation!

Recommended articles

Date: Monday 3rd January 2022

Venue: Mayfair Hall, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Time: 2pm

For more info please contact @iamsuperted 08023461603, or Wale @Ademoba01 +13065333199

#Cdssi01Reunion #ExCommandos.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital

Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital

2023: Sen. Ogba joins governorship race in Ebonyi

2023: Sen. Ogba joins governorship race in Ebonyi

NLC warns FG against imposing anti-people policies in 2022

NLC warns FG against imposing anti-people policies in 2022

Irabor commends troops, members of armed forces for securing Nigeria in 2021

Irabor commends troops, members of armed forces for securing Nigeria in 2021

FRSC boss vows he won't tolerate disobedience to safety regulations in 2022

FRSC boss vows he won't tolerate disobedience to safety regulations in 2022

Gov Diri swears in 4 new judges including his 2nd wife

Gov Diri swears in 4 new judges including his 2nd wife

INEC explains why it can't remove names of dead persons from voter register

INEC explains why it can't remove names of dead persons from voter register

Buhari urges Nigerians to welcome 2022 with hope, says Nigeria's future will be written in gold

Buhari urges Nigerians to welcome 2022 with hope, says Nigeria's future will be written in gold

Trending

Man flogged mercilessly at Circle for buying iPhone 13 with counterfeit cash (video)

Man receives excruciating lashes at Circle for buying iPhone 13 with counterfeit cash (video)

Get Ericsther Phones in Ghana to return Cassidy’s iPhone to her – Ben Dotsei Malor appeals

Get ERICSTHER PHONES in Ghana to return Cassidy’s iPhone to her – Ben Dotsei Malor appeals

I approached her and she said GHC400 per night – Man writes about booming prostitution in Ho

I approached her and she said GHC400 per night – Man writes about booming prostitution in Ho

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime