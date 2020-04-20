Comedian apologises for making a cake that 'looks like' New Zealand Prime Minister

The dramatic incident happened during the latest episode of the current affairs show on TVNZ 1, the comedian challenged journalist Hilary Barry to a baking competition on live TV.

After the competition which lasted for 120 minutes was over, Laura realised that the result of her cake was more or less a mockery of Jacinda Ardern although not deliberate.

After the competition, she took to Instagram to show off her calamitous result and to also apologise to the prime minister for the disturbing cake.

"They say don’t bake your Heroes. But I wanted to try anyway.

I’m deeply sorry @jacindaardern I truly tried my best with what I had available... it’s made from another NZ icon lolly cake....’" Laura Daniel wrote.