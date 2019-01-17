Fortunately, the victim escaped from her by shouting and running according to a tweet posted on the day by a profile Lulu Garci-Navarro, who identifies as a friend to the child's mother.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a statement after the incident to request for information regarding the suspect believed to be 40-years-old.

She wore a Mohawk hairstyle in an image that reportedly captured her in the 2800 block of Dumbarton Street, Northwest where the police confirmed that a "kidnapping offense" has taken place.

The New York Post confirms a statement by the suspect alleged to have told her victim, "come to my house, I have cotton candy."

According to Garci-Navarro, the Mohawk woman sneaked up on the 7-year-old and grabbed her. The police are offering a reward for any leaks that can lead to her capture.