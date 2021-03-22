A Nigerian fraudster who duped the State of Virginia in the United States $8,000 (N3.3 million) has been jailed for two years, with an option of fine.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) two weeks ago arraigned Collins Samuel before the Federal High Court, Kaduna on one count charge that borders on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

The defendant was accused of fraudulently representing himself as an American citizen to dupe the State of Virginia which was paying COVID-19 benefits to its residents.

Personating himself as one Ashley Coopper, Samuel obtained $8,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) from the state in February 2021.

The defendant redeemed the loot through Bitcoin wallet addresses he got from various cryptocurrency traders, according to EFCC investigators.

Even though he pleaded not guilty during his March 11 arraignment before the court, Samuel changed his plea to guilty on Monday, March 22 during an hearing scheduled for his bail application.

Justice Peter Mallong convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N500,000 fine.

The convict will forfeit one Toyota Camry 2010 model car, an HP Elite book 840 laptop, and iPad Model A 1396 to the government, and also return the sum of $8,000 found in his bank account to the State of Virginia.