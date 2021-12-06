Cold Stone brings the festive vibes with the new Strawberry Cake Batter Flavour and 12 days of Christmas Spe

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Say what!!!! Cold Stone Creamery has been serving you and your loved ones incredible flavours back-to-back on the regular.

Delivering premium satisfaction just for you, the end of the year will be no different as we usher in the festive season with excellent offerings for all Cold Stone Creamery Lovers. It only gets better in this season of caring and sharing.

We know you love those exciting thrills, which is why Cold Stone Creamery is here with something special to fill the end of year vibes. For the love of your tastebuds and the excitement of the Yuletide, Cold Stone is introducing the new Strawberry Cake Batter flavour to the More Love menu.

Experience the rich taste of Strawberry in delicious creamy cake batter ice cream made with love. The new Strawberry Cake Batter will have you experiencing an outburst of incredible tastes and flavours. This is a decadent taste you can’t resist. What else can you ask for with extremely rich, creamy, and delicious ice-cream? Indulgence Perfected!!!

It doesn’t stop at the new flavour, we have the 12 days of the Christmas deal to get any party started till the 12th of December- with different daily amazing offers available at any Cold Stone Creamery outlets in the spirit of the yuletide.

Jump on the fun train, and don’t be left out this season. For more information, please visit our website coldstonecreamery.ng, and you can also order online via Cold Stone App. Delivery is FREE!!

Stay Connected to all social media platforms @coldstonecreameryng and feel free to walk into your nearest Cold Stone Creamery outlet nationwide to be a part of this beautiful treat.

Happy Holidays!

