Master Debrah Sarpong was a cocaine pusher while as young as 12 years old. He then thought it wise to stop the criminal activity and lead a humble and crime-free life, so he became a shoeshine boy.

He used to ply his drug trade on the street of Kumasi Amakom where he distributed the drugs to his customers (users).

Cocaine pusher who became a shoeshine boy has graduated from KNUST

The young man stayed focused on the shoeshine business and then later decided to enroll at the KNUST. Now, he has graduated with a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance at KNUST.

Before going to the university, the brilliant but needy student did other menial jobs including phone repairing from which he raised money to pursue Diploma in Business Studies, Accounting (DBS) at Kumasi Polytechnic (Kumasi Technical University).

The happy young man took to his Facebook page to share his inspiring story and appreciation to God and people who diverse roles in his success story.

“At the age of 12, I could hide small wraps of cocaine in matches box and delivered it safely to some guys at Amakom without being caught in return for money. Fearing I could either get caught by the police or be forced to taste the drug one day, I stopped getting closer to the man who used to be the drug dealer.

“I started shoeshine business in order to get my daily bread and finance my school bills. I paid my BECE registration of 3 Ghs cedis (30,000 old Ghana Cedis) through savings from the shoeshine business.

“I was 2nd best in the school when results were released by WAEC.

“No money to further to SHS, I became phone repairer @ Adum and and started evening SHS private classes for 3 years. I registered and sat for WASSCE Nov/Dec exams. I performed creditably when results were released. I moved to Kumasi Polytechnic (Kumasi Technical University) to pursue Diploma in Business Studies, Accounting (DBS).

“After that I furthered to UEW-K to pursue Bsc Accounting (Education)

“And now I've graduated with Master of science Accounting and Finance at KNUST.

“I've realized God has given each and everyone three tools of creation: THOUGHT, WORD AND ACTION. Nobody can take them away from u. There would be distractions like hunger, embarrassment, disappointment and betrayal but remain focused. Worry not about where help would come from. The universe will bring them.

“Have a positive thought and work towards it.

“The universe is just a big Xerox (photocopier) machine. It simply produces copies of your thoughts.”

— Neale Donald Walsch

“I give thanks to Almighty God, my father, Mr Debrah Sarpong, Mr. Patrick Adusei and Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi, MP for Subin Constituency for their enormous support,” Debrah Sarpong wrote on Facebook.