A suspect trying to transport 1.750 kilogrammes of cocaine out of Nigeria has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Okonkwo Chimezie Henry was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos while trying to catch a flight to Madrid, Spain on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

NDLEA said in a statement on Friday, April 9 that Henry was about to board the night flight when he was taken into custody and placed under observation.

During his time under watch, the suspect allegedly excreted 113 wraps of cocaine estimated to have a street value of N423 million.

Henry, who has been living in Spain for 10 years, reportedly swallowed the wraps of cocaine in a hotel in the Igando area of Lagos before his attempt to leave Nigeria.

The NDLEA operatives at the airport also arrested another traveller who was trying to export 2.8 kilogrammes of skunk to Dubai, United Arab emirates.

The illicit substance was concealed inside crayfish, bitter leaves, and lemons packaged in a sack.