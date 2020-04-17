This partnership is coming on the heels of Nigeria Center for Disease Control’s (NCDC) directive for Nigerians to practice social distancing as a means to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.

The partnership, which will see consumers enjoy free shipping on selected items, also extends to supermarkets including Game, which currently has an electronic order system. Consumers will also enjoy price discounts on selected products.

These initiatives showcase the organisation’s commitment to consumer protection in the face of the pandemic, as well as an avenue to encourage its consumers to practice social distancing and making purchase of consumables more convenient, affordable and safe.

Speaking on the partnership, Franchise Commercial Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Phoebe Larry-Izamoje said; “The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost everything with regards to human interactions in the world. Considering the need for social distancing brought about by this pandemic, Coca-Cola, in its bid to help consumers have greater access to its products at less or no risk to lives, decided to partner Ecommerce platforms to make its products easily accessible, bearing the cost of delivery and offering a discount to our consumers. This is just one of our little ways of helping people cope during these difficult times.”

Public Affairs and Communications Director for NBC, Ekuma Eze, said: “As a system, we are committed to efforts that promote the health and wellbeing of our communities. We will continue to explore innovative ways to help people to surmount the challenges posed by this pandemic. We believe that in addition to people’s critical need to remain hydrated throughout this period, there is also a greater need to ensure they are safe doing so. That is rationale behind this partnership.”

“We are proud to partner with Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited as part of our commitment to provide customers access to essential products during this challenging time. This partnership is in line with our “Stay Safe” campaign. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to stay at home, use e-commerce to shop, and stay safe during the lockdown,"said Kolawole Osinowo, Head, Key Account Management at Jumia Nigeria.

This partnership between the Coca-Cola System and Jumia Nigeria offers consumers free shipping on selected items on Jumia platforms. This initiative by the Coca-Cola System will also extend to other e-commerce websites in due course and to other markets where Jumia operates including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and Uganda.

