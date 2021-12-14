On Saturday, Coca-Cola transformed the most visited Ikeja City Mall into a Christmas wonderland. It was all lights, gifts and real magic moments with Coca-Cola as guests were enthralled by a night beneath the stars with food bars, and musical performances from singer and songwriter, Bad Boy Timz, DJ Consequence as well as popular music group, Loud.
Coca-Cola delivers a magical experience for Christmas!
From reuniting with loved ones, spending quality time with friends to holidaying in a city that rewards you for having an amazing year, Christmas is always an exciting period for everyone, however, Coca-Cola took the experience to magical heights with its Iconic Christmas tree and beautiful lightings across the city.
The night was truly magical as Coca-Cola crowned the evening with the lighting of the Coca-Cola Christmas tree- a sixty-foot tall Christmas tree made entirely of Coca-Cola crates, attracting holidaymakers eager to get photos with the iconic Christmas tree.
Afterwards, Coke lovers were treated to a photo and gifting session at Santa’s grotto while being refreshed with ice-cold bottles of Coca-Cola.
The real magic of Christmas does not end at Ikeja City Mall, but marks the beginning as Coca-Cola’s iconic Christmas Caravan will tour across Nigeria sharing smiles, happy meals and refreshing bottles of Coca-Cola to celebrate togetherness this festive season. To learn more, visit @cocacola_ng on Instagram.
