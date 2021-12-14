RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Coca-Cola delivers a magical experience for Christmas!

From reuniting with loved ones, spending quality time with friends to holidaying in a city that rewards you for having an amazing year, Christmas is always an exciting period for everyone, however, Coca-Cola took the experience to magical heights with its Iconic Christmas tree and beautiful lightings across the city.

On Saturday, Coca-Cola transformed the most visited Ikeja City Mall into a Christmas wonderland. It was all lights, gifts and real magic moments with Coca-Cola as guests were enthralled by a night beneath the stars with food bars, and musical performances from singer and songwriter, Bad Boy Timz, DJ Consequence as well as popular music group, Loud.

The night was truly magical as Coca-Cola crowned the evening with the lighting of the Coca-Cola Christmas tree- a sixty-foot tall Christmas tree made entirely of Coca-Cola crates, attracting holidaymakers eager to get photos with the iconic Christmas tree.

Afterwards, Coke lovers were treated to a photo and gifting session at Santa’s grotto while being refreshed with ice-cold bottles of Coca-Cola.

The real magic of Christmas does not end at Ikeja City Mall, but marks the beginning as Coca-Cola’s iconic Christmas Caravan will tour across Nigeria sharing smiles, happy meals and refreshing bottles of Coca-Cola to celebrate togetherness this festive season. To learn more, visit @cocacola_ng on Instagram.

