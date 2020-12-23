Designed as a networking event for all COC Beauty School alumni, the event saw the 2020 students officially graduate from the beauty school amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

Each successful graduate will receive U.K accredited certificates after thorough assessments and project delivery.

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

According to Ayo Bassey - certified cosmetologist and CEO of COC Beauty School, the institute has a growing community of beauty formulators, both online and offline; some of whom had never met each other.

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

“This event is a way of bringing everyone together for bonding, networking, to share common experiences post-study, and to further their businesses. Our courses are carefully designed to aid assimilation and have been approved as excellent by the UK accreditation body, CPD."

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

The event is also an avenue to provide a support system for the community and to provide a platform where graduates can help graduates. With the conference, participants are able to assess the beauty industry and challenges being faced especially in these times, in order to proffer solutions to these challenges and position for a better 2021.

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

The graduation comes on the heels of the successful debut of the COC Beauty Lab TV show and the COC Beauty magazine launched in November and September 2020 respectively.

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

Ayo Bassey disclosed that all COC does is geared towards improving the beauty and cosmetics scene in Nigeria; with a need to not just raise world class beauty formulators but to also create standard resources for beauty enthusiasts whilst driving the conversation around a standardized beauty and cosmetics industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

To learn more about COC Beauty School and how to be a part of their upcoming classes, visit their website HERE.

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

COC Beauty School holds 2020 Graduation & Alumni Conference, see all the fun that went down!

*This is a featured post.