The son of Chief Medical Director of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State, Kayode Sule, who was shot and kidnapped along with two health officials by suspected herdsmen have been released.

Kayode and the two staff of the hospital, Dele Adigun and Opeyemi Abifarin were abducted on Tuesday, July 24, 2019, on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to Punch, it was not clear if the N50m ransom demanded by the kidnappers was paid before they were released.

However, Kayode, who sustained a gunshot injury on the leg was reportedly receiving medical attention.

The spate of kidnapping in Nigeria has recently increased, even though the government continues to assure Nigerians that it’s working to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Barely two weeks ago, Beauty Siasia, mother of former Super Eagle striker and Coach, Samson Siasia was abducted by unknown gunmen at her Odoni family compound in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It's been 13 days and Mrs Siasia, Mrs Florence Douanana, 65, and her 17-year-old daughter, Selekire are still with their captors as their ransoms have not been paid.