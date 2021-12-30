Closing out 2021 with a bang! COC Beauty School hosts graduation ceremony and end-of-year alumni awards

Pulse Nigeria

Informed by the remarkable rise of the COC Beauty School to the summit of the African cosmetics industry, the students were taught the latest trends in beauty and skincare artistry. They also got to learn the business aspect which according to the institution is a passport to self-confidence, independence, and success in entrepreneurship. Each successful graduate received accredited certificates after thorough assessments and project delivery.

Ayo Bassey, the CEO of COC Beauty School, has been able to carve a niche for COC Beauty in Nigeria and is already spreading its tentacles across Africa with students coming from across the continent to be part of the beauty institute. She congratulated the class of 2021 for their doggedness, perseverance, and patience in reaching this great milestone whilst also welcoming guests.

"It's beautiful when you see how education has helped shape their dreams into actual businesses. It's beautiful to see their growth, their confidence, and how they have become role models. Gathering together again is like a "before and after" evaluation for me that comes with a priceless feeling of purpose."

She added that graduands should build their personal brands as that will go a long way in making them distinct in an industry that is very competitive.

The graduation is coming on the heels of the success of the COC Beauty Lab, the rave-making beauty and lifestyle TV show from COC Beauty School which recently closed a licensing deal with Ugandan streaming giants, CINETIE. This deal would see the subscription-based streaming broadcaster distribute Season 1 of the popular show for 2 years.

A ton of celebrities and corporate executives showed up to lend their support and everyone had a good time. Some of the guests who graced the occasion include award presenters of the night, Ultimate Love's Ikenna Nnama, Reality TV couple, Olajide Charles-Obaoye and Chris Adah, popularly known as “Double Chris”.

