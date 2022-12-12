Cleric narrates how gunmen stripped, and robbed him at gunpoint in Imo

Narrating his ordeals in the hands of the assailants to journalists, the cleric said he was on his way to Anambra State, where he was meant to consecrate a Bishop-elect named Norman Okeorimili.

According to Hanson, the gunmen intercepted him while he was heading to the event on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Akata Market Square, Orlu, Imo State.

Expressing deep worry that a cleric could be stripped and all his belongings removed, Hanson, who was driving from Akwa Ibom State, said his car, regalia, rank badge, money, six phones, among other things, were all taken away by the hoodlums.

His words: “This incident happened at Akata, Orlu market square, in Imo State, while I was coming from Akwa Ibom State, to consecrate the Bishop-elect of our church, Norman Okeorimili, in Ogidi.

“I was stripped; they left me with a pant, my car and all in it removed. They included six phones that included those of my driver, money, regalia, badge rank, among others.

“It was somebody I don’t know that brought his car to help me. He helped me to the Police Area Commander and from there I called my Divisional Police Officer in Akwa Ibom and told him what happened.”