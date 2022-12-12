ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cleric narrates how gunmen stripped, and robbed him at gunpoint in Imo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Archbishop expressed deep worry that the robbers, knowing that he’s a cleric, still went ahead to strip him and took away all his belongings, including his car and six phones.

Gunmen
Gunmen

Paul Hanson, a Pentecostal Archbishop and Presiding Officer of Unifaith Living Church Incorporated, has narrated how some yet-to-be identified gunmen stripped him, and robbed him at gunpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Narrating his ordeals in the hands of the assailants to journalists, the cleric said he was on his way to Anambra State, where he was meant to consecrate a Bishop-elect named Norman Okeorimili.

According to Hanson, the gunmen intercepted him while he was heading to the event on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Akata Market Square, Orlu, Imo State.

Expressing deep worry that a cleric could be stripped and all his belongings removed, Hanson, who was driving from Akwa Ibom State, said his car, regalia, rank badge, money, six phones, among other things, were all taken away by the hoodlums.

His words: “This incident happened at Akata, Orlu market square, in Imo State, while I was coming from Akwa Ibom State, to consecrate the Bishop-elect of our church, Norman Okeorimili, in Ogidi.

“I was stripped; they left me with a pant, my car and all in it removed. They included six phones that included those of my driver, money, regalia, badge rank, among others.

“It was somebody I don’t know that brought his car to help me. He helped me to the Police Area Commander and from there I called my Divisional Police Officer in Akwa Ibom and told him what happened.

The Archbishop, however, said the robbery incident didn’t stop him from consecrating Norman Okeorimili.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

I’ve met Wike 5 times, Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

I’ve met Wike 5 times, Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

It’s an insult for another Northerner to succeed Buhari, Wike subs Atiku

It’s an insult for another Northerner to succeed Buhari, Wike subs Atiku

Buhari arrives Washington DC for US-Africa leaders summit

Buhari arrives Washington DC for US-Africa leaders summit

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake soldier, Rufai Abubakar

Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

Sleeping dogs

10-year-old boy devoured to death by 12 wild dogs

LGBTQI

US-based Ghanaian escapes death after being caught with alleged gay partner at Nima

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping