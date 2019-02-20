Newton is facing a five-count charge bordering on rape, attempt to commit rape, harassment and indecent assault on minor females.

In the suit filed by Mr Solomon Maren, Newton is alleged to have raped minors aged between 12 and 14, all inmates of the childrens home, in his office, at different times in 2007, 2008 and 2010.

The charge stated that the action contravened Section 358, 359 and 360 of the Criminal Code Col. 1, Revised Laws of Ogun State 2016.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, Newton, who is also the Director, Stephens Centre International School, Abeokuta, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The presiding Judge, Justice Samuel Olugbemi, after taking his plea, granted Newton bail in the sum of N5 million, with two responsible sureties, who must have developed properties including approved building plans.

Olugbemi further directed that the sureties must also have evidence of three years tax clearance and be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case has been adjourned to April 4, for further hearing.