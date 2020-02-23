Nwosu, during his sermon at Saint Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Okpuno in Awka, Anambra on Sunday, said many young people were unprepared before going into the holy matrimony.

According to him, a lot of people who go into marriage do not understand what it is all about.

“Many young couples today marry without knowing what marriage is all about. They think it is about posting flamboyant marriage proposals, wedding pictures and all sorts on social media.

“Those are outward show of love; not from the heart.

“Just three months into the marriage, they start having crisis.

“When you come to the Marriage Tribunal in Awka, you will see many young couples seeking divorce. Some of them are not considering reconciliation as an option.

“The Church is so concerned about why couples quickly resort to divorce. They grow hatred in their heart and refuse to forgive or let go,” he said.

Nwosu,therefore, advised young couples to stick to their marriage vows, dialogue and settled issues when there was conflict at home since marriage was for better for worse.

“I appeal to young couples to tolerate, easily forgive one another, communicate often and settle your differences amicably to sustain the love that binds you together, “he said.