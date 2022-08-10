RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cleric accuses policemen of stealing over N5m from his wardrobe

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accuser said the policemen forcefully broke into his house around 11pm, adding that he kept N5.5 million in his wardrobe which went missing thereafter.

Mutiu Adeeyo, a 45-year-old cleric, has accused men of Osun State Police Command of stealing N5.5 million from his wardrobe when they unlawfully invaded his house.

Recalling that the incident happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Adeeyo, who’s also a farmer from Iso-Isu, Powerline, Ede, Osun State, said the policemen stormed his residence around 11pm of the day, adding that the money went missing after they left.

He said, “My wife, children, and my brother’s wives and children were all sleeping that night when we heard people kicking the gate. I was traumatized because I knew the security situation of the country. They scaled the fence when we didn’t open the gate. They went to the main and back doors and started shouting that we should open the doors.

“When we didn’t answer, they broke the doors open and asked where I was. The women said I wasn’t at home. They started breaking every door to look for me. They didn’t stop despite the women protesting that they were not covered. When they noticed the room I was in, they broke in and arrested me at gunpoint. I was handcuffed and taken into their van.”

Speaking further, the cleric said although he had a land dispute with some of the people that accompanied the policemen, they’ve settled their disagreement in accordance with existing laws.

But we settled it and followed what the law says. When they were bringing me out, some men went into my wardrobe and took a polythene bag containing N5.5 million,” he added.

Adeeyo’s wife, Shakirah, also confirmed that the policemen invaded the house and the money went missing thereafter.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

