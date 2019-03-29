According to a statement on Friday by the commands spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the clergy had been at large for about three months before his arrest on March 21.

Elkana said that On Jan. 21, a case of defilement of a minor (name withheld) by penetration was reported by a good Samaritan at Ejigbo Police Station.

He said that investigation revealed that the suspect had lured about 15 young boys into his residence, where he allegedly sexually molested them.

Investigation carried out revealed that one Rev. Prince Ezuma Chizemdere, Founder of Jesus Intervention Household Ministry was part of the syndicate defiling teenagers in the community.

He has been at large for about three months. On 21st March, 2019, at about 1am, police laid siege of the Reverends residence based on the strength of information gathered that he often sneaks into the house through the back entrance.

Having discovered that police had cordoned his house, the Reverend hid himself in the ceiling for two hours. He was however arrested.

Investigation has it that Rev. Ezuma brought in about 15 boys into his apartment where he forcefully penetrated them all through the anus.

Some members of the neighborhood revealed that the reverend usually wash six bedsheets daily whenever he brings in little children, suspected to be his sex partners.

On further interrogation, the Reverend revealed that he was HIV positive and has been receiving treatment for over three years, Elkana said.

The police image maker said one Ikem Shedrack, 16, was part of the victims and was infected by the reverend around October 2018.

Elkana further said that the suspect knew he was HIV positive but wawas deliberately infecting the innocent teenagers.

He further confessed that he pays the boys N2000 each, anytime he has carnal knowledge of them. The suspect will be charged to court., he said.

The spokesman said the Commands Gender Unit also succeeded in arresting one Ajayi Akintunde, 29, a teacher with Fazir Omar Senior High School, Iwaya, Yaba for having oral sex with a female SS2 student for marks.

He said the defilement started when the girl was in SS1 and had lasted for about two years now.

He said that Investigation was still ongoing in the matter.