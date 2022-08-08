RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cleaner jailed 8 months for stealing laptop bag

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old cleaner, Peter Calistus, to eight months imprisonment for stealing a laptop bag.

Calistus, who resides in Gwarinpa village, Abuja pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass and theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, however, gave the convict an option of N40,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant Ohanatu Sandra of Brick city Estate, Kubwa, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on Aug. 3

Ogada said that at about 2:20 p.m the convict criminally trespassed into the complainant’s office where she works as a lab scientist and stole her laptop bag containing four laptops valued N280,000, ring valued N 80,000 and N300, 000 cash.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the bags was recovered from the convict but he could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

He said the offence contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

