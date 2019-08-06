Campus Classicals is aimed at exposing music students and talents within Nigeria’s Higher Institutions to practical classical music and other genre of music beyond their immediate learning environment and interface with their counterparts from other institutions by bringing participating schools/students to national and international limelight.

According to Mr. Sylvester Obriko, Managing Director Classical Showcase Limited, Campus Classicals is Nigeria’s first of its kind Higher Institution Musical Competition that hinges on classical music, yet making room for other genres of music to further challenge school authorities and Music/performing Arts departments to enhance the academic development of their students through intensive Music training and competition.

At a recent unveiling event of Campus Classicals Season 2 in Lagos, Mr. Sylvester Obriko, said “the competition is becoming a big deal as Campus Classicals Season 2 promises to be bigger and better with over 20 Higher Institutions spread across all 6 Geo-political Zones in Nigeria haven confirmed their participation”.

Sylvester further said that “Campus Classicals Season 2 will have a maximum of 30 schools participating, there will be three zonal finals, one for each zone; South East, South West and Abuja and the grand finale will hold in Lagos in November 2019.

He confirmed that Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka will host the South East Zonal Qualifier while Leeds City University, Ibadan will host the South West Zonal Qualifier, the Northern Zone qualifier will hold in Abuja and MUSON Center Lagos will be the venue of the grand finale”

Also, present at the unveiling , Professor Anthony Mereni, a Professor of Musicology and one of the consultants for Campus Classicals said “Campus Classicals Season 2 will have a bigger impact on the campus communities even beyond the Season 1 which saw the University of Nigeria Nsukka and Delta State University emerge First and Second positions in a competition that showed the enormous musical talents groomed by erudite music tutors in the 8 schools that participated in season one”.

To enable brands maximise the enormous marketing opportunities in the three months build up to the grand finale across the participating schools, CSL announced ZOYA Media Limited as its official Marketing Company for Campus Classicals Season 2.

On her part, Nwogo Onyejepu, Managing Director of ZOYA Media Limited, said, ”we believe that corporate organizations and individuals with youth focused products and services can take advantage of the rewarding partnership opportunities that this three months intense musical competition offers across participating campuses and particularly the exhibition opportunities at the Zonal finals musical Parks”.

She further said that “Campus Classicals Season 2 offers over 200% ROI to partnering organizations with unique opportunities to engage over Five hundred thousand Nigerian students consistently for 3months in over 20 campuses, 3 zonal finals and the grand finale in Lagos”.

Campus Classicals is endorsed by the Nigeria University Commission and Association of Nigerian Musicologists.

Campus Classicals seeks to groom and encourage articulate musicians and music leaders who will jointly contribute to socio-cultural and economic development through music-theory and practice.

Please visit http://campusclassicals.org/ for further details.

