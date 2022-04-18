RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Civil society group seeks taxation on shisha pots to reduce consumption

To boost government’s revenue and reduce the consumption of tobacco, a Civil Society group has pushed for the taxation of shisha pots and other electronic smoking devices in the country.

Shisha pot
Shisha pot

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has sought tax imposition on shisha pots and other electronic smoking devices.

According to the group, should the government include shisha pots and other electronic smoking devices in the new tobacco tax regime, there would be a reduction in consumption.

CISLAC’s Programme Manager on Democratic Governance Okeke Anya made this call while leading the organisation’s tobacco taxation working group on an advocacy visit to the technical services department of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

While maintaining that tobacco has a devastating effect on the health of Nigerians, Anya said the fact that it is classified as luxury goods in the country means it should be taxed, adding that if the call is yielded to, there will be crashing of the demand of it among the populace.

The increase in tax will also be an avenue to generate revenue for the country. This is how many countries operate because consumption of tobacco is a luxury and not a necessity,” he stated.

Calling for a robust tracking system to curb illegal tobacco flow into the Nigerian market, the CISLAC chief added that Nigerians would like to know which tobacco products that have paid the right kind of tax duties, know where these products are coming from and where they are heading to.

