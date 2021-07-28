Husband drags man to court for allegedly enticing, impregnating his wife

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant Kayode Akande, who lives in Chukukun Kuje Area Council, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on July 13.

Yakubu said that the defendant enticed the complainant’s wife, Justina Kayode and on the process had sexual intercourse with her.

He said that the act resulted in pregnancy which the defendant went further and gave the complainant’s wife oral medication in order to terminate it.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 389 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.