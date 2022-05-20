Civil servant imprisoned in Abuja after scamming job-seekers of N162,000

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, convicted and jailed Gideon after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused him of demanding N250,000 and receiving N162,500 from an applicant with the promise to procure a job for him at the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCFC).

In a statement by ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, it was disclosed there-in that Gideon was charged on five counts of fraud.

According to Ogugua, the victim from whom the convict took the money had reported the matter to ICPC after the convict failed to procure the said job and refused to refund his money.

“That You Amdii Monday Gideon (M) on or about the month of June 2015 at Abuja Federal Capital Territory while being a Public Officer at Registry Unit of the Permanent Secretary (Special Duties) office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation corruptly asks for the sum of N162,500.00 (One hundred and sixty-two thousand five hundred naira) from (name withheld) to secure a job for him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 8(1)(a) and punishable under section 8(1)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Act 2000,” one of the charges read.