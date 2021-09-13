CIO Awards to return for 2nd edition

Corporate organisations and other businesses are leveraging on the opportunities offered by information technology in order to ensure sustainability of operations, and Chief Information Officers – CIOs and other key leaders like Chief Technology Officers, Chief Digital Officers, and IT seniors across multiple industries play a very fundamental role in all of these.

The Chief Information Officers (CIO) Awards was initiated to recognise and celebrate successful and outstanding individuals, as well as organisations that have achieved milestones in the course of discharging their responsibilities.

CIOs have set a benchmark of hard work and have transformed sectors not just in Nigeria but globally, and this is why we endeavor to celebrate these unsung heroes in our very own little way.

The maiden edition was held last year 2020, on the back of a global pandemic, and it proved to be a big success. This year's edition of the Awards promises to be no different, with various forms of activity lined up by the organisers.

The nomination process to kick start the Awards commenced in June, and is expected to last until August, after which the jury commences its assessment work.

The jury is made up of respected professionals in their own rights, led by Mr Ade Bajomo, Group ED, Access Bank; and members such as Akin Banuso, Commercial Leader, Microsoft; Dipo Faulkner, GM, IBM West Africa; amongst others.

Also, technical partners for the Awards are PWC and Ernst & Young (EY), while the chairman of the project is Mr Kayode Adigun, former Executive Director, FCMB.

The nomination stage has seen an emergence of outstanding persons and professionals in their respective rights, across the different sectors and categories.

Plans are in top gear to ensure a hitch-free ceremony that will live a lasting mark in the minds of every attendee, while it indeed promises to be a memorable event.