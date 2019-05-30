A treasurer in the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Robinson has appeared in court for allegedly swindling a pastor of N850,000.

Robinson who resides in Berger area of Lagos was charged with two counts of theft and obtaining under false pretext.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Sgt. Michael Unah, the church treasurer allegedly collected N850,000 from one Pastor Ekong, under the pretext of introducing him to oil and gas business.

The defendant was said to have committed the offence in August 2018 about 10.25 a.m. at Ogba, Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) after collecting the money, Robinson allegedly relocated to an unknown destination.

He said, “The defendant approached the complainant that he wanted to introduce him to oil and gas business.

“The complainant initially transferred a sum of N500,000 to the defendant’s FCMB account and also gave him N350,000 cash belonging to the church.

“The defendant stopped coming to church and fled to an unknown destination the moment he collected the money,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised).

If convicted, Robinson, who pleaded guilty is liable to three years in prison.

According to NAN, the Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.