According to reports, the suspects allegedly gained entrance into the Mission House of an orthodox church in Akure, Ondo State, to steal the pants which were spread on a line.

While parading the suspects, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said they work for a private security outfit and were asked to guard the church on Sunday when the pants were stolen.

In his words, the daughter of the pastor spread her underwear in the presence of the two guards on the premises of the church on Sunday evening but couldn't find them the following morning.

"She washed her undies and spread it and the next day, she did not see the undies there. The guards were the ones that were supposed to guard the place. They are the prime suspects," he said.

The suspects, however, have denied the allegations insisting that they have no idea what happened to the panties the girl spread as they were not allowed to go into the house where the pants were spread.