Church choirmaster who became a cultist finds God again

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three repentant cultists took their decisions at the Mount Zion Mission Incorporated 2023 Annual Convention, held at Oron in Akwa Ibom.

The 77th convention of the church is themed The Later Glory of this House shall be Greater than the Former, taken from the Book of Hagai, chapter 2:9

Atangakak said he had lost valuables and his wife in the course of involving in cultism.

"Brethren I want to tell you what has happened in my life today. I want to let you know that this very gathering has done a great thing in my life.

"I joined cult group not knowing what I did to myself. Last month (November) makes it three good years that I have been a member of the deadly group

"Instead of gaining anything, I rather lost valuables including the wife I spent money to marry which has caused me pains up till date," he said.

He used the medium to appeal to those who were still members of the secret groups but pretending to serve God in the church, to shun the group, adding that there is no gain in it.

"Those of you seated here who are still members, please come out of it today. It’s satanic; there’s no gain in it. Please I am appealing that you also submit yourself to the spirit of God to change you as it has happened to me," he advised.

Bassey, who was once a choirmaster in the church, said he was not ashamed to stand before the church to testify the great thing that God had done for him at such a great convention.

"I don’t have much to say, I am here to appreciate God who has saved my soul.

"I was also singing in the choir as others but I was deceived and I never knew myself anymore since I joined the group. I have taken the decision to come out of it as I have been touched by the power of God at this convention ground.

"I am also appealing to those of you who are there to do same," Bassey said.

According to him, he is a living testimony to what God has done in his life and has determined to do away with anything that has to do with cultism.

Asukwo appreciated the Council of Apostles of the church for the great opportunity given to them to confess before the gathering of God's people. According to him, joining cult is satanic and it is vanity upon vanity.

"I cannot say how I found myself there. I have lost everything I had including my spiritual life. I thank God for serving me today because I am a changed person. As from today, I swear to myself that until I die, I will never have anything to do with it," Asukwo swore.

Reacting, Bishop Efiong Amana, Deputy General Field Superintendent of the Church, thanked them for being bold enough to stand before the congregation for renunciation from the groups.

Amana appealed to the church members not to embarrass repentant cultists by posting their confession as they had already done so by themselves before the public.