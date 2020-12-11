Christmas season across the world, despite fallouts of the Coronavirus pandemic. Nigerians, like millions of other nationals across the globe, are gearing up for fun-filled Christmas and New Year festivities.

Three Crowns milk, the iconic low cholesterol, heart friendly brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, in its unique way, is raising the bar of consumers’ excitement at this festive season with a “Give Your Heart Out” campaign which is aimed at making consumers, especially mothers, who are the hearts of the homes, and their families, to celebrate and bond more.

The campaign focuses on gifting ‘Mums’ whom the brand recognizes and celebrates as good hearts, to show appreciation for and recognition of their efforts for being the ‘Heart of the Home’ all through the year. In so doing, the brand is making December special for mothers and mother figures. This will make mothers feel appreciated for their year-round efforts. For Three Crowns, this must be a December to remember for mums and other consumers.

Explaining the details of the campaign, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, disclosed that the campaign would be executed mostly digitally on OOH (Out Of Home), Radio and TV; during the campaign, lucky mothers and mother figures nationwide would receive mouth-watering Christmas gifts from the brand plus personalized messages from their nominators.

According to Banjoko, participants would nominate a mum to be gifted on the website as well as write a personalized note, which would be uploaded on the website and will accompany her gift if she wins. In the end, every winning mum would receive a wrapped Christmas gift box as well as a personalized note from Three Crowns.

On how winners will emerge, Banjoko explains: “Winning mothers will be judged based on the uniqueness of their stories.”

Shedding more light on the campaign, the Brand Manager Three Crowns, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, stated that the campaign is a fresh show of Three Crowns recognition of mums as caring providers for their families. The brand has been doing this consistently, she said, to set it apart from competition in its market segment.

Otisi-Igwe further stated that “Mums are laden with physical and emotional responsibilities and sometimes are not appreciated for their efforts. But Three Crowns being the only brand that cares for the wellbeing of mums, recognizes how mums are the heart of the home and so it is consistently supporting every mum’s heart so she can keep the rhythm of her family going.”

The “Give your Heart out Project” campaign will run all through December 2020. Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years.

The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledges the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary care givers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family happy.

*This is a featured post.