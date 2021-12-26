RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for 8 inmates to regain freedom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker urges the inmates to tow the path of productive life and avoid crime.

Mr Kwamoti La’ori (Facebook/Mr Kwamoti La’ori)
Mr Kwamoti La’ori (Facebook/Mr Kwamoti La’ori)

Mr Kwamoti La’ori, PDP member representing Numan/Demsa/Lamurde Federal Constituency of Adamawa, on Saturday paid the fines of eight inmates to secure their release from the Numan Correctional Centre.

La’ori, who celebrated Christmas with the inmates at the facility, doled out between the N17,000 and N70,000 fines that were imposed inmates.

The federal lawmaker took time to engage the inmates constructively, urging them to remain hopeful as they reflect on their lives.

He urged them to tow the path of productive life and avoid crime.

He stressed that being an ex-convict could attract stigmatisation and implored them to work assiduously to regain the confidence of the society by engaging only in legal ventures.

“Please, I urge you to be responsible and law abiding citizens and totally avoid idleness because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” he said.

In his remark, Anthony Sanda, the Assistant Controller in charge of the Numan Correctional Centre, applauded La’ori for his humility and service to humanity.

The eight released inmates all expressed their appreciation to the lawmaker whom they termed as “a saviour on Christmas Day” for offering them another chance in life to be free citizens.

