That time of year when Lagos traffic doubles, hours seem to shorten, and everyone is cooking and shopping and having parties? Well, that time has come again.

In the spirit of the season, you’re probably thinking of the perfect gift to get for that special spouse, parent, sibling, friend or colleague. And you’ve wondered about Christmas gift ideas, but you’re still at a loss. Nothing has come to mind.

Christmas gift ideas that cover all your loved ones this season

Think no more! We’ve come up with Christmas gift ideas to match your budget, your personality, and your creative quirky side. If you’re a techy shopaholic who thinks everyone should flow with the techy times, we have you covered. And if you’re an artsy homebody who enjoys DIY projects, we also have you covered.

Check Out These Groups of Christmas Gift Ideas

The Tech-Inspired Christmas Gift Ideas

Gift Cards

If you are having a hard time figuring out the perfect gift for that special friend, child, spouse or colleague this holiday, you cannot go wrong with a gift card. They can choose anything they want from any online and physical stores.

Mobile Phone Holder

Perfect for: Smartphone users

Using smartphones without holding them has been easier with these phone clamps. These phone holders are perfect for watching videos and listening to music. It will definitely make a great gift for that loved one. It is available on Konga and on Jumia.

Smartphone Movie Projector

Perfect for: Movie lovers

This is the perfect gift for that movie-lover in your life. The smartphone projector turns every location into a cinema, all you need to do is bring the popcorn and drink. You can find the DIY version on Konga and Jumia.

Digital Photo Frame

Perfect for: Everyone

With the digital photo frame, your loved ones can continuously relive special moments during the holiday. It is available on Konga and on Jumia.

The Selfie Remote Control Gadget

Perfect for: Selfie lovers

For perfect selfies this holiday, a selfie remote is a thoughtful gift for your loved ones especially the selfie lovers among them. You can get it from Konga and on Jumia.

Three Months Subscription on Netflix

Perfect for: Movie lovers

For that loved one who loves to watch movies and binge-watch series, this is the perfect gift. They can relax and keep up with their favourite shows even beyond the holiday. The basic plan costs about ₦4,000 per month.

GPS

Smart Watches For Kids

Perfect for: Children

Visiting friends is one of the activities children enjoy during the holiday. Keep tabs on their whereabouts with these colourful wristwatches with GPS. You can find them on Jumia.

Electronic Chess Set

Perfect for: Chess freaks

Ditch the traditional chess board for an electronic one this season. This chess set has a voice system and can be used for other games like Checkers. It is available on Amazon.

Homemade /DIY Christmas Gift Ideas

Table lamps made with recycled Water Hyacinth and Adire fabric

This beautiful table lamp is a winner any day, or season. It involves quite a bit of weaving, but the results are well worth it

Wall frames

Use some themed Ankara fabric, wooden frames and lots of good glue to whip up this home decor item. Be assured that if you get it right, your loved one will remember you for a long time to come. If you’re not the DIY type, this is still a great gift to order.

Ankara print inspired plates: Christmas gift ideas

A cardholder

Balance functionality and style with no fuss. We always need to organize little things that go everywhere with us in one place, and this nifty cardholder will definitely come in handy!

Skincare products or spa day

There is so much activity during Christmas, who wouldn’t need a day to relax? Oriki offers this to you, and also, in addition, has some great products for skincare!

Whiskey & Wines make great Christmas gift ideas

Because previous events have taught you to always have a bottle on the shelf. You never know when friends and family may pop in during the festive season.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com