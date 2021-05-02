Christ Embassy: Police lock up Fantasy Dome after church’s "Pneumatica Night" flouted COVID-19 protocols

The police in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, SUPT. Sheila Abeyie Buckman said they are investigating what led to the organisation of the event “at the blind side of the police.”

The police also indicated in their statement, they did not provide security for the entire “Pneumatica Night”.

“Police have since Sunday morning locked up the Fantasy Dome and have started questioning leaders of the Church and Management of the Fantasy Dome about the event.”

Founder of the Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakilome, is very popular for his controversial stance on COVID-19 protocols and the vaccines.

Pastor Chris, has launched campaigns against the COVID vaccine programmes.