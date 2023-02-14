ADVERTISEMENT
Chrisland School used my daughter as a sacrificial lamb, says aggrieved mother

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim’s mother alleged that the school authorities used her daughter as a sacrificial lamb.

Blessing Adeniran, the aggrieved mother of the 12-year-old Chrisland International School student, Opebi branch, who died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium in Lagos, has stated that her daughter was used for sacrifice.

Recall that a video went viral over the weekend, in which a yet-to-be-identified student of the school, alleged that Adeniran died from electrocution.

According to the student, the victim passed away after mistakenly touching a naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine.

We went for inter-house sport and in my own school, we do go to the stadium. In the stadium, there are machines like cotton candy vendor machines, popcorn machines, and stuff like that.

“So Whitney always buys like popcorn, so she went there; she was so excited for inter-house sport, you know and she now mistakenly touched the cotton candy vendor machine, she now got electrocuted and then she now fainted.

“Her mouth was foaming; her veins were popping. Her tongue just disappeared, they now poured water on her and took her to the back, and then they took her to the hospital,” the student said in the viral audio.

In an interview in which she lamented the minor’s demise, Adeniran said her daughter was healthy before leaving for the school activity, adding that Chrisland used her for sacrifice.

This girl was healthy this morning. They said she slumped and died. How? My child was just a sacrificial lamb. What first aid was done on her? Why was she wet with water? Who poured water on her? Why was she drenched?” The aggrieved mother queried.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Chrisland School premises as people believed to be relatives of a 12-year-old student, protested the demise of the pupil.

Protesting Adeniran’s demise, the victim’s relatives demanded that the whole school be shut down.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

