Chrisland School denies conducting pregnancy test on suspended pupil

The school made the clarification after the mother of the pupil alleged that her daughter was raped during the school’s participation in the World School Games that was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, after which Chrisland School attempted to concealed the incident by subjecting the minor to a pregnancy test.

“They took her to do a pregnancy test without the father knowing and lied to us that they were taking her for a Covid test. Because we have started confronting them, they sent her suspension letter,” she stated.

In a statement debunking the claim, the school explained that in compliance with laid down COVID-19 protocols, the students who made the trip were subjected to the mandatory tests upon their arrival.

“We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch. For emphasis, only a COVID post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students, in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols, at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21, 2022, at School Hall, Opebi.

“This was through the nose swab test as consistent with COVID-19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason, therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture,” the statement read partly.