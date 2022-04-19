RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chrisland School denies conducting pregnancy test on suspended pupil

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Contrary to a claim that a pregnancy test was conducted on the minor involved in an immoral activity during the recently-held World School Games in Dubai, Chrisland School stated that she was only subjected to COVID-19 test alongside her peers on their arrival.

Chrisland School denies conducting pregnancy test on suspended pupil
Chrisland School denies conducting pregnancy test on suspended pupil

Chrisland School has denied a claim that it conducted pregnancy tests on one of its students unawares to her parents, saying the only medical examination carried out on the pupil who had been suspended, was COVID-19 related.

Recommended articles

The school made the clarification after the mother of the pupil alleged that her daughter was raped during the school’s participation in the World School Games that was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, after which Chrisland School attempted to concealed the incident by subjecting the minor to a pregnancy test.

They took her to do a pregnancy test without the father knowing and lied to us that they were taking her for a Covid test. Because we have started confronting them, they sent her suspension letter,” she stated.

In a statement debunking the claim, the school explained that in compliance with laid down COVID-19 protocols, the students who made the trip were subjected to the mandatory tests upon their arrival.

We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch. For emphasis, only a COVID post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students, in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols, at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21, 2022, at School Hall, Opebi.

“This was through the nose swab test as consistent with COVID-19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason, therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture,” the statement read partly.

Chrisland School, however, maintained that the suspension meted out to the pupil was in compliance with its rule book and not an attempt to witch-hunt her.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: Southern Youths to endorse Amaechi as candidate

2023 Presidency: Southern Youths to endorse Amaechi as candidate

2023: Gov. Oyetola directs appointees seeking political office to resign

2023: Gov. Oyetola directs appointees seeking political office to resign

El-Rufai approves regularisation plans for 2 more layouts in Kaduna

El-Rufai approves regularisation plans for 2 more layouts in Kaduna

2023: Clerics drum support for Tinubu

2023: Clerics drum support for Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Rotimi Amaechi storms Ile- Ife to consult Ooni

2023 Presidency: Rotimi Amaechi storms Ile- Ife to consult Ooni

Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

War in Ukraine pushing poverty higher —World Bank

War in Ukraine pushing poverty higher —World Bank

NDLEA takes drugs campaign to mosques in Katsina

NDLEA takes drugs campaign to mosques in Katsina

Stop using religion for political gains, Presidency cautions religious leaders, politicians

Stop using religion for political gains, Presidency cautions religious leaders, politicians

Trending

Mother-in-law won't talk to me after she met me and her son making love - Woman cries

File photo

28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

File photo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike

Lebanese embassy urges police to deal with citizen who threatened to slaughter Ghanaian man

Suspect: Lebanese man