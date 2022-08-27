Chivas Regal unveils Falz as its newest “New Regal”.

Chivas’ success through time lies in its ability to explore and incorporate various values such as individuality, generosity and ambition.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate the new direction for Chivas in Nigeria, as the luxury whisky for the Hustle Gen and are happy to welcome Falz into the family, The New Regals are a collective of influencers who authentically mirror the Chivas ethos. They are our voice in culture, and prove our commitment to cultural participation.” said Elizabeth Anthony, Brand Manager for Chivas Regal Nigeria.

“They say the word regal describes anything fit for royalty, that was then, this is now. This is the new era of regals. For us it's about rewriting the rules, living our truth and inspiring a new generation of achievers to succeed against all odds. We don't walk the path of success, we create our own. I’m proud to be a regal, we’re redefining culture,” added Falz.

Chivas Regal is a blended Scotch whisky manufactured by Chivas Brothers, which is part of Pernod Ricard. Chivas Brothers’ award-winning portfolio features some of the world’s most revered Scotch whisky brands.

Chivas should be enjoyed responsibly by people over 18.

