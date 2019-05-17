After spending two years in jail, a Chinese woman who set a section of Lagos hotel on fire four years ago has been set free by an Ikeja High Court.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Zhen was set free following a plea bargain agreement she entered into with the prosecution team of the Lagos State Government.

The Judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi while delivering judgment held that Zhen had served more than the two-year sentence recommended in the plea bargain agreement, NAN reports.

He said, “The defendant has shown remorse and has been in prison custody for more than two years.

“The court is satisfied that the defendant understands the charge she pleaded guilty to and therefore accepts her plea of guilt.

“The defendant, Zhen Zhen, having spent two years in prison custody, the court hereby orders that she be released forthwith from prison custody today.

“This is the judgment of the court,”

Upon hearing the judgment- which was interpreted to her a by a Chinese interpreter in Mandarin- that she’s now a free woman, Zhen reportedly smiled and clapped in relief and joy.

Meanwhile, during the proceedings, the state prosecutor, Ms Yemisi Olatunde told the court that Zhen had entered a plea bargain agreement with Lagos State government.

Under the terms of the plea bargain agreement, Olatunde said Zhen will plead guilty to a lesser charge of willful damage to property contrary to Section 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

Zhen also informed the court that Zhen agreed to serve a two-year prison sentence, which is inclusive of the date of her arrest and detention.

The charge was therefore read to her during the proceeding and she pleaded guilty to the charge of causing willful damage to property.

According to NAN, Zhen was arraigned on one count of arson on January 11, 2018.

The prosecution counsel said the Chinese National committed the offence on July 5, 2015, at Ernest Place, a hotel located at No28, Bamishile St., Allen Avenue, Lagos.